Diljit Dosanjh urges justice after Parvinder Singh Jhota killing
Entertainment
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is speaking out after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab on October 13.
Dosanjh called Jhota a martyr and urged everyone to support his family's demand for justice. He also described Jhota as a martyr.
Protests demand CBI probe, shooter arrested
Jhota's murder has sparked ongoing protests, with a joint action committee demanding a CBI probe into the case.
The movement has drawn public figures like actress Neeru Bajwa and singer Babbu Mann, highlighting growing concern over the illegal sale of addictive substances in Punjab.
Meanwhile, the accused shooter Ashwani Kumar has been arrested, but many are questioning how safe it is for activists fighting against drugs in the state.