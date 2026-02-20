'Dilli' teaser leak sparks 'Kaithi 2' speculation
A leaked teaser certificate for a Tamil film called Dilli has set off major buzz online, with many thinking it could be the new title for Kaithi 2—the much-awaited sequel to Lokesh Kanagaraj's cult action hit Kaithi.
Both films share the same production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, adding fuel to the rumors.
'Dilli' or 'Kaithi 2?' Fans are divided
Kaithi kicked off Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe (LCU) back in 2019 and ended with a hint at a sequel.
While Kaithi 2 faced delays after Lokesh's recent film Coolie didn't land well, he's confirmed that the sequel is still on track after his next project.
The Dilli teaser has everyone guessing—will it be a direct sequel, a spin-off, or something totally new?
Either way, anticipation for the next LCU chapter is running high.