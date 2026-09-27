Dimoldenberg calls Sheeran red-headed puppet on 'Saturday Night Live UK'
Comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg brought some playful energy to Saturday Night Live UK by jokingly calling Ed Sheeran "even a world-famous, red-headed puppet with a hand up his ass telling him what to say" in her opening monolog.
The joke nodded to the recent buzz around Sheeran and Macklemore's tour controversy, keeping things light but timely.
Macklemore announces Free Palestine Tour
Dimoldenberg spiced up her set with an image of Sheeran from her 2021 interview, while she stayed quiet as the audience cheered.
The context? Macklemore was recently dropped from Sheeran's Loop Tour after speaking out for Palestine, though both artists clarified it wasn't personal, with Ed Sheeran saying, "Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine."
Macklemore has since announced his own Free Palestine Tour, donating proceeds to aid efforts.