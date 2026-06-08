Dimri praised for authentic layered acting in Netflix's 'Maa Behen'
Entertainment
Triptii Dimri is getting major praise for her authentic, layered acting in Netflix's dark comedy Maa Behen. Her spot-on accent and believable vibe make her character stand out.
The film also features Dixit as Rekha, a mother caught up in family issues.
Dixit: Rekha atypical Hindi cinema mother
Dimri's subtle body language and quiet moments add real depth, making her role feel lived-in.
The audience is loving the mix of dark humor and slapstick throughout.
Dixit calls her character "not your typical Hindi cinema mother," saying that made playing Rekha exciting.
If you're into fresh takes on family drama with some mystery and laughs, this one's worth a watch.