Dimri praised for authentic layered acting in Netflix's 'Maa Behen'

Dixit: Rekha atypical Hindi cinema mother

Dimri's subtle body language and quiet moments add real depth, making her role feel lived-in.

The audience is loving the mix of dark humor and slapstick throughout.

Dixit calls her character "not your typical Hindi cinema mother," saying that made playing Rekha exciting.

If you're into fresh takes on family drama with some mystery and laughs, this one's worth a watch.