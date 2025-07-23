Next Article
Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films unveils 2 new cinematic universes
Producer Dinesh Vijan (of Stree 2 fame) is bringing two fresh cinematic universes to Maddock Films.
First up, a Fantasy Universe inspired by The Arabian Nights kicks off with Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.
Alongside, the Chiranjeevi Universe will dive into Hindu mythology, featuring legendary characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.
Fantasy universe as trilogy; Chiranjeevi universe headlined by Vicky Kaushal
The Fantasy Universe launches as a trilogy, starting with Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, which begins filming next year.
Meanwhile, Mahavatar will introduce the Chiranjeevi Universe—Vicky Kaushal stars as Parashurama (an avatar of Vishnu), with Amar Kaushik directing. This mythological epic starts shooting later this year and is set for a Christmas 2026 release.