Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films unveils 2 new cinematic universes

Fantasy universe as trilogy; Chiranjeevi universe headlined by Vicky Kaushal

The Fantasy Universe launches as a trilogy, starting with Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, which begins filming next year.

Meanwhile, Mahavatar will introduce the Chiranjeevi Universe—Vicky Kaushal stars as Parashurama (an avatar of Vishnu), with Amar Kaushik directing. This mythological epic starts shooting later this year and is set for a Christmas 2026 release.