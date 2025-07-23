'F1' and 'Jurassic World' both cross ₹100 crore in India
Two big Hollywood releases—"F1: The Movie" (a racing drama starring Brad Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski) and "Jurassic World: Rebirth" (the latest in the dinosaur franchise, directed by Gareth Edwards)—have both crossed ₹100 crore at the Indian box office.
This achievement puts them among just a handful of Hollywood films to reach this mark in India and highlights Warner Bros.'s growing popularity with Indian moviegoers.
'F1' joins 'Avatar,' 'Oppenheimer;' 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' 3rd Indian entry
"F1: The Movie" hit ₹100.6 crore in India after 26 days, joining only "Avatar" and "Oppenheimer" as original Hollywood films to do so here.
Globally, it's made about $460 million (₹3,850 crore), with $153.6 million from its home market.
"Jurassic World: Rebirth" reached ₹114 crore in India within just 19 days—making it the third Jurassic film to break this barrier locally.
WB is on a roll in India
With these hits—and more like "Final Destination: Bloodlines," "Superman," plus the upcoming "The Conjuring: Last Rites"—Warner Bros. is clearly on a roll in India.
If you're into big-screen action or epic franchises, these movies are definitely making waves worth catching!