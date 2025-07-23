'F1' and 'Jurassic World' both cross ₹100 crore in India

'F1' joins 'Avatar,' 'Oppenheimer;' 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' 3rd Indian entry

"F1: The Movie" hit ₹100.6 crore in India after 26 days, joining only "Avatar" and "Oppenheimer" as original Hollywood films to do so here.

Globally, it's made about $460 million (₹3,850 crore), with $153.6 million from its home market.

"Jurassic World: Rebirth" reached ₹114 crore in India within just 19 days—making it the third Jurassic film to break this barrier locally.