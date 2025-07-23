Next Article
Aamir Khan praises Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda in 'Saiyaara': Shine!
Aamir Khan gave a big shoutout to the "Saiyaara" crew as the film pulled in ₹132.25 crore during its first week—pretty huge for a debut-led movie!
His production house also praised newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, calling their performances "shine in their debut film with such grace and depth."
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, "Saiyaara" is quickly making waves.
'Saiyaara' explores the journey of young love
This is the first big-screen outing for both Panday and Padda, with Padda stepping into her first lead role after getting noticed in "Big Girls Don't Cry."
The film dives into the ups and downs of young love, supported by a cast that includes Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa.