Aamir Khan praises Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda in 'Saiyaara': Shine! Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Aamir Khan gave a big shoutout to the "Saiyaara" crew as the film pulled in ₹132.25 crore during its first week—pretty huge for a debut-led movie!

His production house also praised newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, calling their performances "shine in their debut film with such grace and depth."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, "Saiyaara" is quickly making waves.