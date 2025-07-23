Rana Daggubati skips ED questioning in betting apps case

The ED is digging into a big case involving 29 actors, influencers, and YouTubers who allegedly promoted betting platforms like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365. The probe started after several FIRs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with officials saying these celebrity endorsements may have fueled illegal gambling and money laundering.

Other summoned celebrities

It's not just Daggubati—Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Lakshmi Manchu have also been summoned for questioning.

They're accused of promoting these apps without checking if they were legal.

Each will give their statements to the agency in the coming weeks.