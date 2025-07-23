Kavya Shetty to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 9?

Celebrities and commoners to battle it out this season

This year's Bigg Boss will mix celebrities with everyday folks, and thousands have already been shortlisted.

Familiar faces like Vijay Sunny, Manas, and Priyanka Jain may show up as wild cards.

The show's team is building a grand set at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, with special eliminations planned to keep things interesting.

You can catch all the drama on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium once the final contestant list drops.