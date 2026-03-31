Dion announces comeback after stiff-person syndrome hiatus on her birthday
Entertainment
Celine Dion is making her big return to the stage after taking time off for stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder she first revealed in 2022.
Sharing the news on her birthday, she called it "the best gift of my life."
The illness had forced her to cancel shows and step back from performing.
Dion to start 10-show Paris residency
Even while dealing with health struggles, Dion stayed close to music, appearing in a 2024 documentary and performing at the Paris Olympics.
Now, she's set for a 10-show residency at Paris La Defense Arena starting September 2026.
Fans who've missed her live performances can finally look forward to seeing her shine on stage again.