Dion's pants catch on heel during Paris concert, she continues
Entertainment
Celine Dion had a quick slip-up on stage at her Paris concert when her pants caught on her heel during Dans un autre monde.
She didn't miss a beat, regained her balance, flashed a thumbs-up, and kept the show going.
Dion blanks on lyrics, fans help
Later, Celine blanked for a moment on the lyrics to Pour que tu m'aimes encore, but fans immediately sang along to help out. Clearly moved, she thanked the crowd for their support.
This concert is part of her limited five-week residency since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.
Despite health challenges, she's making a strong comeback, with another residency at the arena scheduled for May 2027.