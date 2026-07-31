'Ramayana': Dipika Chikhlia defends Ranbir's casting as Lord Ram
What's the story
Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who famously played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has defended Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Ramayana. Speaking on the Hindi Rush podcast, she expressed, "He's an actor. It's not like we (she and Ramayan co-star Arun Govil) descended from above." "Someone who can do Barfi can also do Animal. Someone who can do Animal can also play Ram." "Imagine his good luck that he got these kinds of roles."
Casting confidence
Chikhlia praised Sai Pallavi's casting as well
Chikhlia also spoke about Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita. She said, "I have seen Sai Pallavi's South Indian films, and in my opinion, she is a very, very good actor."
"She is playing Sita, and I don't want to say anything negative about it."
"Why should I speak negatively about someone's project? We'll see the film once it releases, but I know she is a good actor and she will do very, very well."
Actor's response
Kapoor opened up about the criticism
Meanwhile, Kapoor addressed the casting criticism while speaking to the Review Nation YouTube channel at San Diego Comic-Con last week.
"The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person, and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him?"
"But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility, and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story which has been relevant for 4,000 years."
Individual interpretations
Kapoor highlighted 'right intentions' for role
Kapoor also emphasized that everyone who watched Ramayan has their own interpretation of Ram and that "there's no fixed face to it."
He admitted that many believe he's a wrong fit for the role, while others might believe he's right for it.
"But the honest truth is that the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram," he said.
Film details
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ravi Dubey, among others.
It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
The film is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The music has been composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.