'Ramayana': Dipika Chikhlia defends Ranbir's casting as Lord Ram

Chikhlia also spoke about Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita. She said, "I have seen Sai Pallavi's South Indian films, and in my opinion, she is a very, very good actor."

"She is playing Sita, and I don't want to say anything negative about it."

"Why should I speak negatively about someone's project? We'll see the film once it releases, but I know she is a good actor and she will do very, very well."