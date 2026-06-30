Dipke refuses to join 'India's Got Latent' over Raina's privilege

Online debate over 'India's got latent'

Dipke's comments quickly set off debate online. Some viewers agreed with him and highlighted Raina's international education as proof of privilege, while others pushed back.

Meanwhile, despite all the chatter (and past controversies), season two is still going strong (it launched June 20 with guests Alia Bhatt and Sharvari) and has already pulled in over 45 million YouTube views.