Dipke refuses to join 'India's Got Latent' over Raina's privilege
Entertainment
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, recently said he's not a fan of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent and won't be joining its second season.
On Unfiltered by Samdish, Dipke criticized Raina for using his privilege to get ahead and questioned the whole concept of the show.
Online debate over 'India's got latent'
Dipke's comments quickly set off debate online. Some viewers agreed with him and highlighted Raina's international education as proof of privilege, while others pushed back.
Meanwhile, despite all the chatter (and past controversies), season two is still going strong (it launched June 20 with guests Alia Bhatt and Sharvari) and has already pulled in over 45 million YouTube views.