DJ and music producer Diplo has confirmed his involvement in BTS 's upcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The news was revealed during the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on Sunday (US time). Speaking to TMZ, he praised the group and the record-breaking pre-sale numbers, with over four million ARIRANG albums pre-ordered .

Praise for BTS Diplo feels lucky to work with BTS Diplo, who has been in the industry for three decades, expressed his excitement about working with BTS. He said, "They're the biggest band in the world. I just feel so lucky because I've been working for three decades and to link up with a group like that, have them trust and just do awesome music, honestly, it's going to shock the world - craziest album ever."

Member praise The DJ praised Jungkook and the rest of OT7 Diplo also shared his experience of working with the septet. He said, "They're so hands-on, they're so creative." He particularly praised Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of OT7 and the lead vocalist who usually sings the high notes. "I can't believe it: Jung Kook, no AutoTune, perfect voice... They're funny as hell... They're the real deal," he said.

