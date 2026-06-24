Director Ali considers Punjab tax exemption for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Entertainment
Director Imtiaz Ali has responded to fans asking for his new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, to be declared tax-free in Punjab.
The movie, which dropped on June 12 and stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, dives deep into the emotional impact of Partition.
Ali shared that making it tax-free is "worth considering," showing he's open to the idea.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' picks up momentum
Main Vaapas Aaunga centers on Keenu (played by Vedang Raina), letting viewers experience Partition through his memories and feelings.
While it started slow at the box office, strong word-of-mouth helped it gain momentum, even with competition from Cocktail 2.
Audiences have praised its heartfelt storytelling.