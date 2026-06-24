Director Ali considers Punjab tax exemption for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Director Imtiaz Ali has responded to fans asking for his new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, to be declared tax-free in Punjab.

The movie, which dropped on June 12 and stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, dives deep into the emotional impact of Partition.

Ali shared that making it tax-free is "worth considering," showing he's open to the idea.