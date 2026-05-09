Director Balaji confirms 'Karuppu' May 14 release but trailer delayed
Entertainment
Director RJ Balaji says Karuppu, starring Suriya, is all set for its May 14 release.
The trailer is ready and censored, but Balaji wants to launch it at just the right moment, he's holding off because political news might drown out the hype.
He reassured fans in a video, "Next week this time, we will be busy releasing 'Karuppu.' Trailer ready. I strongly believe you all will love it."
'Karuppu' pushed back from Diwali
Karuppu was planned for a Diwali release but got pushed back so the team could fix mistakes and make it better.
Now in final promo mode, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Yogi Babu.
Balaji says releasing during a festive season helps reach more families, and fans are waiting for that trailer launch.