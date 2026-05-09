Director Balaji confirms 'Karuppu' May 14 release but trailer delayed Entertainment May 09, 2026

Director RJ Balaji says Karuppu, starring Suriya, is all set for its May 14 release.

The trailer is ready and censored, but Balaji wants to launch it at just the right moment, he's holding off because political news might drown out the hype.

He reassured fans in a video, "Next week this time, we will be busy releasing 'Karuppu.' Trailer ready. I strongly believe you all will love it."