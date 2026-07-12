Director Barker's 'Obsession' lands on Netflix US November 17, 2026
Entertainment
Horror drama Obsession, directed by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, is coming to Netflix in the US on November 17, 2026.
After surprising everyone at the box office, it's already up for rent or purchase on premium video-on-demand.
If you're outside the US streaming dates might vary depending on licensing.
'Obsession' rent $19.99 buy $24.99
Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, Obsession centers on Bear, a lonely college student who uses a mysterious toy to make his friend Nikki fall for him, only to face some seriously dark consequences as black magic takes over.
Right now, you can rent it for approximately $19.99 or buy it for around $24.99 if you want an early watch before it lands on Netflix.