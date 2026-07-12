Director Barker's 'Obsession' lands on Netflix US November 17, 2026

'Obsession' rent $19.99 buy $24.99

Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, Obsession centers on Bear, a lonely college student who uses a mysterious toy to make his friend Nikki fall for him, only to face some seriously dark consequences as black magic takes over.

Right now, you can rent it for approximately $19.99 or buy it for around $24.99 if you want an early watch before it lands on Netflix.