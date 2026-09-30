Director Bhandari juggles 2 projects, wrote sci-fi in 8 months
Entertainment
Director Anup Bhandari is juggling two big projects: his upcoming sci-fi thriller starring Srinidhi Shetty and Nirup Bhandari, alongside Billa Ranga Baashaa.
After his last release, Vikrant Rona, which hit screens four years ago, he took just eight months to write this new script, showing he's keen to keep ideas fresh and avoid delays.
Bhandari shot scenes during breaks
Bhandari managed to shoot parts of the new film during breaks from his other project, making the most of his time.
While plot details are under wraps, Srinidhi comes with the KGF aura back to the Kannada screen and Nirup is fresh off the success of America America 2.
The collaboration hints at dynamic storytelling and a creative push from the director.