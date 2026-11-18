Director Bharatbala and Rahman reunite for 'Banaras' at IFFI 2026
Director Bharatbala and music legend AR Rahman are teaming up again after years, this time for Banaras.
The film is set to premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in the Indian Panorama section.
Centered on a father-daughter relationship with a strong Indian classical music vibe, it marks Bharatbala's first movie since Maryan (2013).
'Banaras' marks ShivHans Pictures Hindi debut
Banaras features Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, and Antonythasan Jesuthasan.
It's produced by ShivHans Pictures (making its Hindi film debut) and brings together talents like cinematographer Marc Konnicks and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.
The film promises an emotional dive into family bonds and Indian culture.