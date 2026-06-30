Hollywood director gets 30-month prison sentence for $11M Netflix fraud 

Defense argument

Details on Rinsch's mental health struggles during the trial

The defense team presented evidence of Rinsch's mental health struggles, which they had previously withheld during the trial. Defense attorney Daniel McGuinness said that Rinsch was under a doctor's care during production, but the doctor "was not doing what he was supposed to be doing." After completing treatment in recent months, Rinsch now "reports feeling better and is seeing things more clearly," McGuinness added.