Keanu Reeves seeks leniency for director in Netflix fraud case
What's the story
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has written a letter to Judge Jed Rakoff, seeking leniency for director Carl Rinsch, who is facing years in prison for defrauding Netflix out of $11 million. In the letter, Reeves described Rinsch as an "exceptional artist" and requested "leniency and mercy" in his sentencing. Rinsch was found guilty last December on federal charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and making illegal transactions.
Actor's perspective
'In my opinion, Carl can self-sabotage by amplifying...'
In his letter, Reeves acknowledged that he is not a psychologist or therapist but spoke of Rinsch's motivations as an "artistic peer." He wrote, "In my opinion, Carl can self-sabotage by amplifying the scale, scope, and landscape of what had been negotiated, accordingly placing himself and his counterparties at odds." "I do not intend to share this as a diminishment of what he has been found to have done, but offer this solely as perhaps an insight into why."
Legal proceedings
Rinsch's sentencing scheduled for June 29
Rinsch is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, with prosecutors expected to submit their sentencing recommendation by June 16. According to defense calculations, Rinsch could face 8-10 years in prison under federal guidelines. However, his defense team argued that Judge Rakoff should impose a sentence significantly lower than this, considering Rinsch is a first-time offender who has already suffered "the likely end of his career."
Financial penalties
Judge likely to order Rinsch to pay Netflix restitution
The judge is likely to order Rinsch to pay $11 million in restitution to Netflix. The streaming giant is also seeking an additional $4.4 million in legal fees spent defending itself in an arbitration case brought by Rinsch and cooperating with federal prosecutors. However, the defense argued that the demand for attorneys' fees is excessive since Rinsch has been deemed "indigent" under the law and was represented at trial by court-appointed counsel.