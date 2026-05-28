Keanu Reeves seeks leniency for director in Netflix fraud case

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has written a letter to Judge Jed Rakoff, seeking leniency for director Carl Rinsch , who is facing years in prison for defrauding Netflix out of $11 million. In the letter, Reeves described Rinsch as an "exceptional artist" and requested "leniency and mercy" in his sentencing. Rinsch was found guilty last December on federal charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and making illegal transactions.

Actor's perspective 'In my opinion, Carl can self-sabotage by amplifying...' In his letter, Reeves acknowledged that he is not a psychologist or therapist but spoke of Rinsch's motivations as an "artistic peer." He wrote, "In my opinion, Carl can self-sabotage by amplifying the scale, scope, and landscape of what had been negotiated, accordingly placing himself and his counterparties at odds." "I do not intend to share this as a diminishment of what he has been found to have done, but offer this solely as perhaps an insight into why."

Legal proceedings Rinsch's sentencing scheduled for June 29 Rinsch is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, with prosecutors expected to submit their sentencing recommendation by June 16. According to defense calculations, Rinsch could face 8-10 years in prison under federal guidelines. However, his defense team argued that Judge Rakoff should impose a sentence significantly lower than this, considering Rinsch is a first-time offender who has already suffered "the likely end of his career."

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