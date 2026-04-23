Director Dhawan says packed schedule prevented earlier teaming with Khan Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

David Dhawan, the director behind classic comedies with Govinda and Salman Khan, recently explained why he never worked with Shah Rukh Khan.

Turns out, they did think about teaming up, but Dhawan's packed schedule always got in the way.

He shared that he's open to working with anyone and enjoys collaborating with different stars.