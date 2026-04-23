Director Dhawan says packed schedule prevented earlier teaming with Khan
Entertainment
David Dhawan, the director behind classic comedies with Govinda and Salman Khan, recently explained why he never worked with Shah Rukh Khan.
Turns out, they did think about teaming up, but Dhawan's packed schedule always got in the way.
He shared that he's open to working with anyone and enjoys collaborating with different stars.
Dhawan denies AI in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Dhawan is now focused on his next movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, set to release worldwide on May 22.
The film's teaser sparked some online buzz over supposed AI-generated toddlers.
Addressing this, Dhawan said there's actually "There is no AI in the film," and they just wanted to try something new.