Director Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' nets 36.34cr
David Dhawan's latest film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, brought in ₹36.34 crore at the box office during its opening week.
Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, the movie started strong with ₹7.50 crore on Friday and hit a high of ₹9 crore on Sunday, but weekday numbers dropped to just ₹2.19 crore by Thursday.
Director Dhawan film struggles amid competition
Compared to Varun Dhawan's previous release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (₹38.85 crore), this one didn't quite match up but did better than Baby John (₹32.65 crore).
With tough competition from films like Peddi and Bandar, it's been a challenge for the cast and crew.
The story follows Jass (Varun) through chaotic love troubles and unexpected fatherhood (classic David Dhawan comedy), but despite star power, the film is struggling to find its audience.
Plus, this might be David Dhawan's last directorial project, making it a bittersweet moment for fans.