Director Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' nets 36.34cr

Director Dhawan film struggles amid competition

Compared to Varun Dhawan's previous release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (₹38.85 crore), this one didn't quite match up but did better than Baby John (₹32.65 crore).

With tough competition from films like Peddi and Bandar, it's been a challenge for the cast and crew.

The story follows Jass (Varun) through chaotic love troubles and unexpected fatherhood (classic David Dhawan comedy), but despite star power, the film is struggling to find its audience.

Plus, this might be David Dhawan's last directorial project, making it a bittersweet moment for fans.