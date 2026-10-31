Director Gupta dies at home, Roshan recalls 'Kaabil' collaboration
Entertainment
Bollywood was shaken on Saturday as director Sanjay Gupta, who collaborated with Hrithik Roshan on the 2017 film Kaabil, passed away at his residence.
Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt post on X, remembering their creative journey and saying he can't believe they've lost the chance to work together again.
Police probe Gupta slip on CCTV
Roshan described Gupta as full of passion and creativity, adding he would miss him dearly.
Police are investigating Gupta's accidental death after CCTV showed he slipped at home.
His loss has left a real void in Bollywood for many who admired his talent.