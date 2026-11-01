Director Mann sustains minor leg injury at L.A. gun range
Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Michael Mann, yes, the guy behind Heat and Miami Vice, had a scare this week when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Los Angeles gun range.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon; police and firefighters showed up after reports of shots fired.
Thankfully, it was just a minor injury.
Mann released after hospital treatment
Mann was treated at the hospital and released soon after, so he's already on the mend.
With a career stretching back to the 1960s, he's collected Emmys, a BAFTA, and Oscar nominations for classics like The Jericho Mile and Ali.
Even at 83, he's still making headlines, just not always for movies!