What led to Hollywood director Michael Mann's sudden hospitalization? 

The incident took place around 4:00pm on October 31 at The Range LA, and LAPD confirmed that Mann was in stable condition when they received the call.

His injury has been described as "subcutaneous and minor" by his representatives.

"On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released," read a statement from his reps, per Variety.