What led to Hollywood director Michael Mann's sudden hospitalization?
What's the story
Hollywood director Michael Mann (Thief, Heat) was hospitalized over the weekend after he accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gun range in Los Angeles, according to the LA Police Department. The incident occurred when Mann (83) was trying to holster a firearm during target practice at a sanctioned gun range. The weapon went off accidentally, leading to his hospitalization.
Injury details
Mann's injury has been described as 'subcutaneous and minor'
The incident took place around 4:00pm on October 31 at The Range LA, and LAPD confirmed that Mann was in stable condition when they received the call.
His injury has been described as "subcutaneous and minor" by his representatives.
"On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released," read a statement from his reps, per Variety.
Career highlights
Mann is currently working on 'Heat 2'
Mann, 83, is known for directing films like Manhunter, Miami Vice, and The Insider. His most recent project was 2023's Ferrari.
He is currently working on Heat 2, the sequel to his 1995 crime drama starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.
The first film follows an explosive face-off between LAPD detective Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Pacino) and professional thief Neil McCauley (De Niro).