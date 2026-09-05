Director Mohan posts 'L367' poster starring Mohanlal, teases 11:11am announcement
Entertainment
Director Vishnu Mohan just dropped the poster for his new film L367, starring none other than Mohanlal.
He teased fans on Instagram with "#L367 stay tuned!" and promised an announcement scheduled for Saturday at 11:11am.
This is only Vishnu's second film after his award-winning debut Meppadiyan.
Gopalan producing 'L367' under Sree Gokulam
L367 was first announced back in January 2026 and is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies.
Recently, Mohanlal starred in Drishyam 3 and made a cameo in his daughter Vismaya's debut film Thudakkam.
Up next, he's gearing up for Athimanoharam with director Tharun Moorthy, so it looks like there's a lot for fans to look forward to!