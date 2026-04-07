Director Onir's 'We Are Faheem and Karun' wins Hivos award
Entertainment
Onir's new film, We Are Faheem and Karun, just picked up the Hivos Free to Be Me Award 2026 at Amsterdam's Roze Filmdagen Festival.
The movie tells a heartfelt love story between two men in Kashmir and was recognized for its bold take on LGBTQI+ acceptance and visibility.
Film set to drive LGBTQI+ conversation
The film stands out for challenging social norms in a politically tense region, showing how love can push back against erasure.
Onir called the win a huge validation for queer voices in South Asia, saying it proves their fight for equality is making an impact.
With a June release ahead, the film is set to keep the conversation going about LGBTQI+ rights and representation in cinema.