Director Paul Thomas Anderson responds to criticism of 'Perfidia'
Director Paul Thomas Anderson is addressing criticism over how Black women are portrayed in his Oscar-winning film One Battle After Another.
Teyana Taylor plays Perfidia Beverly Hills, while Chase Infiniti plays Willa; Taylor's portrayal of Perfidia has drawn criticism from some viewers.
Anderson explained he wanted to create someone "complicated," flawed and sometimes making choices that hurt the cause she believes in.
Anderson explains Perfidia's character and role in the story
Anderson described Perfidia as an anti-hero, shaped by struggles like postpartum depression.
He said the film explores how damaged parents can pass trauma to their children, represented by Willa, and that the story is about how pain can be passed down through generations, not just about being perfect or heroic.
About 'One Battle After Another'
The film's take on race and rebellion has drawn attention, especially around Taylor's role.
It explores anti-fascist themes with a big-name cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Taylor herself.