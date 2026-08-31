Director Priyadarshan cast Kumar in 'Haiwaan' after casual set chat
Entertainment
Director Priyadarshan shared that casting the lead in his new film Haiwaan was tricky: many actors turned down the challenging "psycho" role or wanted script changes.
But during a casual chat on another set, Akshay Kumar surprised him by saying, "Can I do this role?"
Priyadarshan agreed, and Kumar finally got to play a part he'd always wanted.
Director Priyadarshan wanted Kumar's performance restrained
Priyadarshan asked Kumar to keep his performance calm and polished, rather than over-the-top creepy: more like someone hiding dark secrets behind a normal face.
The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and marks another collaboration between the director and Kumar.
Haiwaan hits theaters September 11, 2026.