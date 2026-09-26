Why Priyadarshan won't make 'serious' films with Akshay Kumar anymore
What's the story
Director Priyadarshan has announced that he will not be working with actor Akshay Kumar on any more serious films. This decision comes after the shockingly underwhelming performance of their recent film, Haiwaan. The filmmaker, who has previously collaborated with Kumar on several successful comedies, believes audiences prefer their comedic collaborations over other genres.
Audience preference
'Audiences don't like us to do serious subjects together'
Priyadarshan told Deccan Chronicle, "The failure of Haiwaan, which I accept gracefully, proves again that audiences don't like us to do serious subjects together."
"This is not the first time I've failed in a non-comedy genre with Akshay. Many years ago, we did a film called Khatta Meetha, which starred Trisha Krishnan with Akshay. That too had underperformed."
"I don't think the audience wants to see us in the non-comedic space," the filmmaker noted.
Comedy hits
Successful collaborations in the comedy genre
Priyadarshan and Kumar have delivered some of Indian cinema's biggest comedy classics.
Their successful collaborations include Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and De Dana Dan (2009).
Meanwhile, the thriller Haiwaan, released on September 11, starred Kumar alongside Saif Ali Khan, Asrani, Boman Irani, and Sharib Hashmi.