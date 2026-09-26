Why Priyadarshan won't make 'serious' films with Akshay Kumar anymore

Priyadarshan told Deccan Chronicle, "The failure of Haiwaan, which I accept gracefully, proves again that audiences don't like us to do serious subjects together."

"This is not the first time I've failed in a non-comedy genre with Akshay. Many years ago, we did a film called Khatta Meetha, which starred Trisha Krishnan with Akshay. That too had underperformed."

"I don't think the audience wants to see us in the non-comedic space," the filmmaker noted.