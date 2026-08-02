Director Rajamouli completes major 'Varanasi' shoot, release April 7 2027
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli just finished shooting a major part of his next movie, Varanasi, a time-travel action drama starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The film is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2027.
Filming moves to Ramoji Film City next week and should wrap by October.
Babu Chopra Sukumaran star in 'Varanasi'
Set in the city of Varanasi, the story follows a fight against an asteroid threat.
Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, a Shiva devotee, and also appears as Lord Rama in a mythological twist.
Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema as Mandakini, while Prithiviraj Sukumaran takes on the villain role of Kumbha.
The soundtrack is by MM Keeravani.