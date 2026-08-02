Director Rajamouli completes major 'Varanasi' shoot, release April 7 2027

Set in the city of Varanasi, the story follows a fight against an asteroid threat.

Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, a Shiva devotee, and also appears as Lord Rama in a mythological twist.

Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema as Mandakini, while Prithiviraj Sukumaran takes on the villain role of Kumbha.

The soundtrack is by MM Keeravani.