'SNL' alum Heidi Gardner's boyfriend Ray Tintori dies at 43
What's the story
Ray Tintori, the filmmaker boyfriend of Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner, has died at 43. The news was first reported by TMZ, which stated that Gardner is currently grieving his loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time. The cause of Tintori's death remains unknown as the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continues its investigation.
Career highlights
Tintori was known for his work on short films
Tintori was a prominent figure in the filmmaking industry, known for his work on short films and music videos.
He was part of Court 13, a filmmaking collective that produced Beasts of the Southern Wild, and directed music videos for artists like The Killers, Arcade Fire, and Solange.
He also had a cameo in the 2025 film Marty Supreme, as a cameraman.
Career
More about Gardner and her career
Gardner, who was a part of SNL for eight seasons from 2017 to 2025, has also starred in several shows, including Apple TV's series Shrinking.
Gardner appeared in an episode of Netflix's You during its final season.
Tintori had paid a heartfelt tribute to Gardner on Instagram on her birthday in 2025, calling her "prettier and more graceful than the moon."
Before her relationship with Tintori, Gardner was married to Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells from 2010 to 2023.