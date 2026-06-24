'Obsession' director surprised by film's success in India

Studio concerns

'I'm actually more nervous about myself than...'

Despite the film's success, Barker is wary of Hollywood's studio system. He said, "I'm actually more nervous about myself than the studio system...I'm going to figure it out." "I'm trying to just cut out all the noise...and try to remember whatever made me unique or made people like my voice in the first place." "Also, not really even care about what other people think...I think Obsession turned out well, only because I wasn't making it for anybody else but myself."