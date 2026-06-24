'Obsession' director surprised by film's success in India
What's the story
The psychological horror film Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, has taken the Indian box office by storm. The movie has grossed over ₹78.6cr net in India, surpassing all previous records for Western horror films, as per Sacnilk. In an interview with Variety India, Barker expressed his surprise at the film's unexpected success among Indian audiences.
Director's reaction
'I didn't expect it to be a big hit anywhere...'
Barker admitted, "I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India. I didn't expect it to be a big hit anywhere, really." "You hope and dream that your movie is successful and that it resonates with people. But I can't believe what it's doing." "I mean, we made this movie for nothing. I just can't believe that it's getting the recognition that it's getting."
Studio concerns
'I'm actually more nervous about myself than...'
Despite the film's success, Barker is wary of Hollywood's studio system. He said, "I'm actually more nervous about myself than the studio system...I'm going to figure it out." "I'm trying to just cut out all the noise...and try to remember whatever made me unique or made people like my voice in the first place." "Also, not really even care about what other people think...I think Obsession turned out well, only because I wasn't making it for anybody else but myself."
Film's themes
Know more about 'Obsession'
Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, has grossed over $300 million worldwide on a budget of just $7,50,000, according to Box Office Mojo. The film tells the story of Bear, a lonely romantic who develops a crush on his childhood friend Nikki. After failing to confess his feelings, he buys a mysterious trinket from a crystal shop and makes a wish that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world.