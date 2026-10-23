'Living legend...': 'Dream Girl' director defends Daler Mehndi amid controversy
What's the story
Director-writer Raaj Shaandilyaa has come to the defense of veteran singer Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his alleged inebriation during a performance. Speaking to SCREEN, Shaandilyaa vouched for Mehndi's professionalism and said he had never seen him consume alcohol. "When I was shooting this song with Daler Mehndi at the Ganga ghat...Unki tabiyat us wakt bhi thodi theek nahi thi." "But despite that, he flew from Delhi to Rishikesh and shot the song with us for two full nights."
Professionalism
'Generally, people consume brandy at higher altitudes...'
The Dream Girl director added, "These claims that are being made about him drinking are not true, at least from my experience."
"I have never, ever seen him drink. Generally, people consume brandy at higher altitudes to help with cough and cold, but he did not even do that."
Artist's commitment
'People should understand that he is our senior artist'
Shaandilyaa added, "He has been entertaining audiences for the past 35-40 years."
"An artist always thinks that even if they are unwell, no event or anyone else should suffer because of them."
"Even if a performance is slightly off, people directly accuse the artist of being drunk and not performing well."
"I found this very strange. People should understand that he is our senior artist and a living legend."
Film collaboration
'That is the love we share...'
Shaandilyaa also spoke about his experience working with Mehndi on the recreation of his iconic pop song Na Na Na Na Na Re for the movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
He recalled, "When I called him and said, 'I don't want anybody else's voice; I want only your voice,' he immediately agreed."
"That is the love we share. Daler paaji has always wanted every project, be it films, songs or events, to be done well."
Health inquiry
Has Shaandilyaa reached out to Mehndi?
When asked if he had reached out to Mehndi or his family after the controversy, Shaandilyaa said he didn't want to disturb him immediately.
"I keep getting updates from Mika (Singh)."
"I deliberately don't want to disturb him because, during such experiences, when you call and speak to someone, you end up reminding them of the incident and indirectly making them relive it."
"Once the matter has settled down a little, I will definitely go and meet him."