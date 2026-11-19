Director Rio makes TIME100 Next India list after 'Angh' wins
Theja Rio, who directed the award-winning film Angh, just made it to the TIME100 Next India list, pretty huge for someone spotlighting stories from Nagaland.
Angh, which won big at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, dives into Konyak community traditions and generational shifts in 1960s Nagaland.
Rio hopes recognition boosts Northeast voices
Rio started out writing rap music and short stories before moving into filmmaking so he could tell his own stories more authentically.
He says this recognition is a huge honor and hopes it inspires more creators to explore their roots: "I hope this recognition brings greater attention to the creative voices and stories emerging from the Northeast, and encourages more people to pursue their journeys with conviction."