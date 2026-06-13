Director Sana alters 'Peddi' after romantic scenes spark audience complaints
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor's film, Peddi, sparked some controversy over a few romantic scenes, leading to audience complaints.
Director Buchi Babu Sana admitted that parts of the film were misinterpreted and said he made changes after hearing people's concerns.
Madhoo praises Kapoor, urges speaking up
Speaking with Galatta, actor Madhoo called Janhvi a genuine star who continues to improve with every project who keeps improving with every project.
She also praised Janhvi's dancing skills and pointed out that actors usually don't control how scenes are edited but should speak up if they ever feel uncomfortable.