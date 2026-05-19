Director Sana denies Charan loses leg in 'Peddi' after trailer Entertainment May 19, 2026

After the Peddi trailer dropped on May 18, fans started buzzing about whether Ram Charan's character would lose a leg, thanks to some emotional twists in the director's earlier film Uppena.

But director Buchi Babu Sana has set things straight, saying, "Nothing like that will be there. Whatever is there, you will experience it on the big screen. The thrill will work only in theaters."

Looks like we'll have to wait for release day to see what surprises are actually in store.