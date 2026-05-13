Director Shankar praises actor Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM
Director Shankar just congratulated Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu's chief minister, celebrating his journey from film star to political leader.
Shankar posted on X, saying, "You have shattered all the sayings that all this is possible only in cinema and you have proved that anything is possible when ambition and action come together (sic)."
It's a pretty inspiring moment for fans watching Vijay step into real-world leadership.
Vijay shuts 717 TN liquor shops
Shankar called it a "banger start" and showed full confidence in Vijay's leadership as he heads Tamil Nadu's first coalition government with TVK, Congress, left parties, VCK, and Muslim League.
Vijay wasted no time: his first major decision was shutting down 717 state-run liquor shops near schools, temples, and bus stands.
Looks like he's serious about tackling social issues right away.