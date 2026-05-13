Director Shankar praises actor Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM Entertainment May 13, 2026

Director Shankar just congratulated Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu's chief minister, celebrating his journey from film star to political leader.

Shankar posted on X, saying, "You have shattered all the sayings that all this is possible only in cinema and you have proved that anything is possible when ambition and action come together (sic)."

It's a pretty inspiring moment for fans watching Vijay step into real-world leadership.