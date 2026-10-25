Director Subbaraj says he ended 'Dorothy' with kiss, scrapped scene
Entertainment
Director Karthik Subbaraj shared that he wrapped up Dorothy with a kiss because, in his words, "I could not give a better climax than the kiss in the film."
He originally planned another scene after it but felt the moment was strong enough to stand on its own.
Audiences praise 'Dorothy' unique ending
Even though critics were tough at first, audiences connected with Dorothy's emotional story and praised its unique ending.
The film stars Sananth, Rishikanth, and Keerthy Suresh, and features music by Ilaiyaraaja.
True to Subbaraj's style, the characters aren't just good or bad; they're complicated and real.
Dorothy is now streaming on Netflix.