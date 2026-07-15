Director Trehan defends 'Satluj' after India ban, Zee5 pull worldwide
The film Satluj was banned in India just 48 hours after release and pulled from Zee5 worldwide, sparking controversy.
Director Honey Trehan addressed criticism for not mentioning activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's alleged Khalistan links, saying he wanted the movie to focus on Khalra's fight against human rights violations, not politics.
Trehan urges Khalra story be heard
Trehan said, "I was not making the film to scrutinize anyone's personality. My focus was his human rights work."
He questioned why someone like Khalra would be abducted and killed if he was truly a law-abiding citizen.
Calling the global takedown "heartbreaking," Trehan urged the government to let people hear Khalra's story: "Do not abduct Khalra again."
Meanwhile, a court petition is challenging why the film was removed without public explanation.