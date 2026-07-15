Director Trehan defends 'Satluj' after India ban, Zee5 pull worldwide

Trehan said, "I was not making the film to scrutinize anyone's personality. My focus was his human rights work."

He questioned why someone like Khalra would be abducted and killed if he was truly a law-abiding citizen.

Calling the global takedown "heartbreaking," Trehan urged the government to let people hear Khalra's story: "Do not abduct Khalra again."

Meanwhile, a court petition is challenging why the film was removed without public explanation.