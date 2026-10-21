Director Tripathi praises Chopra's 'Reporting Live' role on Netflix
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra is getting a lot of love for her lead role in Reporting Live, now streaming on Netflix.
Director Dhruv Tripathi shared that she instantly connected with her character Sandhya's ambition and authenticity, and took on the part without hesitation.
'Reporting Live' shows journalists' tough choices
Tripathi said Chopra's time spent with real journalists made her performance feel genuine, calling her "the soul of Reporting Live."
The film dives into tough choices journalists face, set against illegal sand mining, something Tripathi says journalists, investigative reporters, and audiences around the world can relate to, since it's all about personal decisions and their impact.