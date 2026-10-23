Director Watkins says 'Clayface' could beat Batman in Friday release

Made for $44 million, Clayface follows Tom Rhys Harries's character as he transforms after an experimental treatment from a scientist played by Naomi Ackie.

Watkins worked closely with DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran to dig into themes like identity and body horror.

Shot in Liverpool (not Gotham), the movie stands alone in the DC universe, much like Joker, with all eyes on Clayface's personal journey instead of flashy battles.