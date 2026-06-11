'Disclosure Day' Spielberg film featuring Blunt opens June 12, 2026

Spielberg says 'Disclosure Day' explores misinformation

Spielberg says Disclosure Day explores how people deal with game-changing truths that shake up beliefs like religion.

He describes it as a story about "Disclosure Day is a movie about misinformation and the challenge of finding truth in a culture when powerful people have tools to blur the lines of fact and fiction, of what is real and unreal, in service of protecting and advancing their agendas."

The film asks whether these revelations bring us together or push us apart, and reminds us that empathy is something we all should share.

It'll be released in English in both 2D and Dolby Cinema formats.