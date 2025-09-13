Disha Patani's father confirms '8-10 rounds' were fired at home

The Bareilly home of Bollywood actor Disha Patani was attacked on Friday morning when two unidentified assailants fired gunshots. The incident took place in the Civil Lines area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh , around 3:00am. The attackers allegedly fired 8-12 rounds before fleeing the scene. Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, has now confirmed the incident to ANI.

Statement Patani's father says 'two unidentified assailants fired' at his home Jagdish revealed to the outlet, "Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence... Police are making every possible effort." "Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous; they are foreign-made." "I think 8-10 rounds were fired, I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility but it is not clear yet..."

Claim Post by fugitive gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara surfaces online Later on Friday, a post, allegedly by fugitives Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, surfaced online. It claimed the attack was retaliation for an alleged insult to spiritual gurus Premanand Ji Maharaj and Anirudh Acharya Ji Maharaj by Patani's sister, Khushboo, who is a former Indian Army Major. The post further warned that "this was just a trailer. Next time, no one will be left alive."

Twitter Post Here's what Patani told the media #WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) says, "...Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence...Police are making all possible efforts...Bareilly Police, SSP, ADG are all working on it...The gunshots are not indigenous;… https://t.co/u7JkPBI8Sp pic.twitter.com/njdpE4bEt0 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Details Police form 5 teams to apprehend the accused Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Anurag Arya stated that two men on a motorcycle fired shots outside Patani's home. "Immediately, the local police and a team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the house and began the investigation." "At least five teams have been formed to apprehend the accused," Arya said. He added that an adequate number of security personnel have been deployed at Patani's home for her family's safety.

Background Khushboo was trolled for alleged insult to Hindu saints Khushboo faced controversy last month after she reacted to a video by Anirudh Acharya. In a video, he said, "Ladke laate hain 25 saal ki ladkiyon ko...jo 4-5 jagah mooh maar ke aati hain." To which, Khushboo replied, "Agar ye mere saamne hota, to main isko samjha deti ki mooh maarna kya hota hai." Jagdish told ANI, "Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanandji Maharaj. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us."