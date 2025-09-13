LOADING...
Disha Patani's father confirms '8-10 rounds' were fired at home
The incident took place around 3:00am

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 13, 2025
11:44 am
What's the story

The Bareilly home of Bollywood actor Disha Patani was attacked on Friday morning when two unidentified assailants fired gunshots. The incident took place in the Civil Lines area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, around 3:00am. The attackers allegedly fired 8-12 rounds before fleeing the scene. Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, has now confirmed the incident to ANI.

Statement

Patani's father says 'two unidentified assailants fired' at his home

Jagdish revealed to the outlet, "Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence... Police are making every possible effort." "Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous; they are foreign-made." "I think 8-10 rounds were fired, I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility but it is not clear yet..."

Claim

Post by fugitive gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara surfaces online

Later on Friday, a post, allegedly by fugitives Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, surfaced online. It claimed the attack was retaliation for an alleged insult to spiritual gurus Premanand Ji Maharaj and Anirudh Acharya Ji Maharaj by Patani's sister, Khushboo, who is a former Indian Army Major. The post further warned that "this was just a trailer. Next time, no one will be left alive."

Details

Police form 5 teams to apprehend the accused

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Anurag Arya stated that two men on a motorcycle fired shots outside Patani's home. "Immediately, the local police and a team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the house and began the investigation." "At least five teams have been formed to apprehend the accused," Arya said. He added that an adequate number of security personnel have been deployed at Patani's home for her family's safety.

Background

Khushboo was trolled for alleged insult to Hindu saints

Khushboo faced controversy last month after she reacted to a video by Anirudh Acharya. In a video, he said, "Ladke laate hain 25 saal ki ladkiyon ko...jo 4-5 jagah mooh maar ke aati hain." To which, Khushboo replied, "Agar ye mere saamne hota, to main isko samjha deti ki mooh maarna kya hota hai." Jagdish told ANI, "Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanandji Maharaj. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us."

Incident

Patani family safe; probe on

Patani's mother, Padma, Jagdish, and Khushboo were home when the incident occurred, and the gunfire woke them. Following the attack, security personnel were stationed at the house after police found two empty cartridges outside. Authorities are investigating the case and have secured CCTV footage of the area.