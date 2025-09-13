Disha Patani's father confirms '8-10 rounds' were fired at home
What's the story
The Bareilly home of Bollywood actor Disha Patani was attacked on Friday morning when two unidentified assailants fired gunshots. The incident took place in the Civil Lines area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, around 3:00am. The attackers allegedly fired 8-12 rounds before fleeing the scene. Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, has now confirmed the incident to ANI.
Statement
Patani's father says 'two unidentified assailants fired' at his home
Jagdish revealed to the outlet, "Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence... Police are making every possible effort." "Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous; they are foreign-made." "I think 8-10 rounds were fired, I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility but it is not clear yet..."
Claim
Post by fugitive gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara surfaces online
Later on Friday, a post, allegedly by fugitives Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, surfaced online. It claimed the attack was retaliation for an alleged insult to spiritual gurus Premanand Ji Maharaj and Anirudh Acharya Ji Maharaj by Patani's sister, Khushboo, who is a former Indian Army Major. The post further warned that "this was just a trailer. Next time, no one will be left alive."
Twitter Post
Here's what Patani told the media
#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) says, "...Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence...Police are making all possible efforts...Bareilly Police, SSP, ADG are all working on it...The gunshots are not indigenous;… https://t.co/u7JkPBI8Sp pic.twitter.com/njdpE4bEt0— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025
Details
Police form 5 teams to apprehend the accused
Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Anurag Arya stated that two men on a motorcycle fired shots outside Patani's home. "Immediately, the local police and a team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the house and began the investigation." "At least five teams have been formed to apprehend the accused," Arya said. He added that an adequate number of security personnel have been deployed at Patani's home for her family's safety.
Background
Khushboo was trolled for alleged insult to Hindu saints
Khushboo faced controversy last month after she reacted to a video by Anirudh Acharya. In a video, he said, "Ladke laate hain 25 saal ki ladkiyon ko...jo 4-5 jagah mooh maar ke aati hain." To which, Khushboo replied, "Agar ye mere saamne hota, to main isko samjha deti ki mooh maarna kya hota hai." Jagdish told ANI, "Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanandji Maharaj. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us."
Incident
Patani family safe; probe on
Patani's mother, Padma, Jagdish, and Khushboo were home when the incident occurred, and the gunfire woke them. Following the attack, security personnel were stationed at the house after police found two empty cartridges outside. Authorities are investigating the case and have secured CCTV footage of the area.