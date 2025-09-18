Disha Patani's family under constant watch amid death threats
Disha Patani's family is facing ongoing danger after a failed attack by the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang earlier this month.
Even though two shooters were killed in a police encounter, two others are still on the run, with investigators suspecting they may have escaped to Mumbai.
To keep things safe, authorities have ramped up security and added more surveillance at her family's home in Bareilly.
Gang stayed at 2 hotels in city before attack
The gang checked into Bareilly hotels using real names on September 10, fired warning shots near Patani's house on the 11th, and attacked directly the next night.
Despite being caught on city cameras, they moved around freely before heading to Rampur with fake identities.
Police are now hunting for Nakul and Vijay—the remaining suspects—while central agencies join in.