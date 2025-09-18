Disha Patani's family under constant watch amid death threats Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Disha Patani's family is facing ongoing danger after a failed attack by the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang earlier this month.

Even though two shooters were killed in a police encounter, two others are still on the run, with investigators suspecting they may have escaped to Mumbai.

To keep things safe, authorities have ramped up security and added more surveillance at her family's home in Bareilly.