Disha Salian case: Sooraj Pancholi reveals getting 'death threats' online
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has once again denied any involvement in the Disha Salian death case. He reiterated in a recent statement that he has never met Salian or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, adding that he has faced online abuse and death threats ever since his name was linked to the case.
Statement
'I have been called every possible name...'
Pancholi wrote, "I have never met late Disha Salian or Aditya Thackeray in my life. Not once. Not directly. Not indirectly."
"And yet, the online abuse hasn't stopped. I have been called every possible name and have even received death threats, with people assuming that I must be scared."
"I am not scared."
Career impact
'I have already lost years of my life...'
Pancholi added, "I have spent years watching my name being dragged into things I had absolutely nothing to do with."
"I have already lost years of my life, years I can never get back!"
"And now, when I am finally trying to rebuild my life, my career and my future, I refuse to stay silent and watch it happen all over again."
He also requested that investigating agencies conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
Investigation plea
'I also cannot ignore what I have been seeing'
Pancholi added, "I also cannot ignore what I have been seeing."
"It is clear to me that a lot of the hatred and attempts to drag my name into this are because of issues certain people have with members of my family."
"Whatever those issues may be, please do not make me pay for them. I have no personal issues with anybody."
Case background
Salian's death was initially ruled accidental
Salian, who briefly worked as a manager for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died in June 2020.
Her death was initially ruled accidental after she reportedly fell from a building in Mumbai's Malad area.
However, her father, Satish Salian, petitioned the Bombay High Court for a fresh investigation into the matter.
On September 2, 2026, the court ordered the CBI to investigate the case and register an FIR.