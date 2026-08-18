Disney and ABC sue FCC alleging targeting over Trump criticism
Entertainment
Disney and ABC are taking the FCC to court, saying the agency is targeting them for airing content critical of President Donald Trump.
The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Washington on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, aims to halt the license renewal proceedings for eight ABC station licenses and prevent a hearing, which aren't up for renewal until 2028.
Disney says Trump administration pressured FCC
Disney argues that the Trump administration pushed the FCC to go after ABC, especially after Trump publicly called for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired.
The FCC started its reviews just a day later and is also investigating The View for possible rule violations.
Disney says these moves threaten press freedom and violate its First Amendment rights.