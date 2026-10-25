Disney+ and Hulu announce 'Glee' return October 21 2026
Entertainment
Glee fans, get ready: Disney+ and Hulu are announcing that the iconic musical series will return on October 21, 2026.
The announcement dropped via Instagram with a playful "Currently gleeking out!" hint.
Murphy: 'Glee' script ready cast interested
Co-creator Ryan Murphy says the reboot script is ready and credits Glee's ongoing popularity with younger viewers for its comeback.
While no cast list is set yet, Murphy shared that about 10 original cast members are interested in returning.
Heather Morris and Chord Overstreet have even teased their involvement online, adding to the excitement for longtime fans.