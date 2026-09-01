Disney axes Alex Cooper's reality dating show 'Love Overboard'
What's the story
Disney has decided to cancel the reality dating show Love Overboard, which was executive-produced by popular podcaster Alex Cooper, reported Page Six. The show, hosted by Gabby Windey, premiered in March 2026 and featured 22 contestants looking for love on a yacht. Despite its unique concept and star power, the series failed to resonate with viewers.
Show's fate
Show failed to find its audience
According to Page Six, insiders revealed that the show "wasn't finding its audience," leading Disney to cancel it after just one season.
The nine-episode series was produced by Cooper's Unwell Productions.
Despite this setback, Cooper continues to thrive in other areas of her career.
Her podcast Call Her Daddy is doing well with a $60 million deal with Spotify, and her Unwell brand recently received an investment from Patrick Whitesell's WTSL firm, reportedly valuing the company at $500 million.
Ongoing collaboration
Disney is still developing projects with Cooper
Despite the cancelation of Love Overboard, Disney is not severing its ties with Cooper.
An insider told the outlet, "Disney has a great relationship with Alex and is in development with her on a few projects."
One such project is the upcoming drama You Deserve To Know, starring Vampire Diaries actors Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.