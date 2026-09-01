Disney axes Alex Cooper's reality dating show 'Love Overboard'

According to Page Six, insiders revealed that the show "wasn't finding its audience," leading Disney to cancel it after just one season.

The nine-episode series was produced by Cooper's Unwell Productions.

Despite this setback, Cooper continues to thrive in other areas of her career.

Her podcast Call Her Daddy is doing well with a $60 million deal with Spotify, and her Unwell brand recently received an investment from Patrick Whitesell's WTSL firm, reportedly valuing the company at $500 million.